The Chisum ISD board will discuss the 2021-2022 proposed tax rate at Monday evening’s meeting.

Included on the agenda is the Chapter 41 options for the district, since Chisum ISD is considered a wealthy school district, and back to school guidelines for the upcoming year.

Also on the agenda are all of the handbooks and the student code of conduct.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

