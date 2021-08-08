The Chisum ISD board will discuss the 2021-2022 proposed tax rate at Monday evening’s meeting.
Included on the agenda is the Chapter 41 options for the district, since Chisum ISD is considered a wealthy school district, and back to school guidelines for the upcoming year.
Also on the agenda are all of the handbooks and the student code of conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.