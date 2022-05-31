On Saturday, May 28, Shirley Nadine Reynolds Kersey, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, neighbor and friend, ceased to struggle. She quietly left this earthly life and was completely healed. No more struggles, no more pain!
She was a wonderful role model. She supported and loved us all. The only woman in a house full of boys, she lived out love and grace. She was a go-getter and never met a stranger. She grew the most beautiful flowers and was a great cook. She loved us all.
A graveside service has been set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Thomas Cemetery, located in Wise County, with her sons, Glen Kersey and Russell Kersey officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
She was born in St. Louis, Oklahoma on Nov. 19, 1939 to Gipp Americus and Ruby Rose Blaylock Reynolds.
She married the love of her life, W.C. “Bill” Kersey on June 6, 1958 in Bridgeport, Texas. She was of the Baptist faith.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years; sons, Bill Clinton Kersey, Glen Allen Kersey and wife, Dawn and Russell Dean Kersey; grandchildren, Bryan, Callie, Grant, Philip, Hunter and Hannah; great-grandchild, Andy Kersey; sister, Marjorie Loyd; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Paul Clinton Houston Kersey; brother, Charles Reynolds and wife, Dorothy; sister, Janett Britt and husband, Buddy; daughter in law, Connie Kersey; brother-in-law, Sonny Loyd.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
Online condolences may be sent to the Kersey family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
