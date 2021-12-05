Rosa Marie Walz Ormsbee passed away on Nov. 30 at Spring Lake Memory Care.
A visitation will be held in the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by Rosary at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Married on Oct. 27, 1973 to Kenneth W. Ormsbee who she met working at the PX in Fort Sill Oklahoma, renewed her vows at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Feb. 2013.
She loved to crochet and knit. She once made garments for Saks Fifth Avenue in California.
Born in a village near Heidelberg, Germany, she lived with her grandmother during WWII. She spoke often of her days there working on the farm.
She and Kenneth moved to Lamar County after he retired to open an auto repair shop. She used her skills to create garments at the Nahas and Vasserette factories. Retiring from there in 1986.
She never slowed down. Together their blended family of seven children needed to be taken care of. Rosie loved each one as her own. Raising beef, three gardens, of vegetables, hogs and her delicious pet chickens, she made sure no one ever went hungry. Her love of people went far beyond her family. She made cookies and homemade pizzas for anyone that asked.
She was a terrific mother and a once in a lifetime friend. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Patti Wakefield (Ernie); sons, Michael (Jenna) Ormsbee, Tony (Virginia) Ormsbee, Scott (Samantha) Ormsbee; daughters, Sheila (Terry) Forkner, Nancy (Don) Duecker and Jeannie (Coy) Harvey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Hermine Rohrmann, of Heidelberg, Germany; and two cousins, Thea and Maria Schreieck, of Germany.
She had a great many friends who she loved like family.
A special thanks goes to Dominique, with Sitting Angels, Spring Lake Memory Care, especially La Costa and Nolona and Platinum Hospice (Ryleigh and Dr Bercher), for the love and care you gave Rose in her last days.
