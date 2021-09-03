Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Bonham Street in regards to a welfare check on an individual in a vehicle in the parking lot. After investigation and checking by medical personnel, they believe the individual, Thomas Bell Miles Jr., was severely intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with DWI. He was booked without incident.
Paris police make warrant arrests
Archie Draper was arrested on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury. The original incident had occurred previously.
Officers assisting another agency reported to the 3200 block of North Main Street and arrested Michael Temple for numerous outstanding Paris Police Department warrants. He was taken to the city jail without incident.
Officers saw an individual in the early hours of Thursday and did a security check. They contacted Troy Lee Smith and found he had outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sex offender.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 128 calls for service and made three arrests Thursday.
