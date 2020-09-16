Dell Roy Bowen passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 16, 2020 at 1 a.m. at the age of 87, with his wife, Glynda, at his side.
Dell was born on Aug. 3, 1933, to Arzie Marie and Robert Bowen Sr., in the Houston area of Greens Bayou. He attended school at Galena Park.
At age 16, his father signed for him to join the Army Reserves at Fort Sam Houston, retiring after 32 years as Colonel.
He worked in maintenance at Arco and Sinclair Oil Refineries in Houston for many years.
He was married for 17 years to Gloria Goad Bowen, and they had three children.
In 1978, he married Glynda Aderholt in Corpus Christi and a week later they left for Liberia, West Africa, where he was maintenance Superintendent for three years, training Liberians to run their one oil refinery. They traveled through Europe while there. In 1980, there was a coup and they returned home.
In 1982, Dell and Glynda moved to Paris and Dell worked at Kimberly-Clark where he retired at age 70.
Married for 42 years, Dell and Glynda had no children.
In 2014, Dell had a significant stroke and smaller strokes since then. With the help of Mays Home Health and later with Summit Hospice, he had been able to remain at home. Glynda and his children are very grateful for that and to those caring caregivers.
Preceding Dell in death are his parents; his brothers, Robert Bowen Jr., Lee Bowen; and sister, Peggy Bowen; as well as a grandson, Tory Blackstock.
Surviving are his wife, Glynda and Dell’s children from his first marriage, Daina Bowen Blackstock, Randall Lynn Bowen and Carol Dellene Bowen; Randall’s wife, Pam, their daughter, Brianna and her husband, Ty Nottingham and Randall’s son, Bryce and his daughter, Avery.
A small memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements are handled by Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Association or the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
