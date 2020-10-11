for the record

OCT. 8 to OCT. 10
Paris Police Department
Shequavious Tatiyana Sanders, 25: Theft of property, $100 to $750, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information, resisting arrest/search/transport.
David Duane Dunigan, 56: violation of parole.
Zatwavion LaJuan Easter, 29: theft of property, $100 to $750.
Donell Durley, 50: Driving while intoxicated, second.
TaJuan Montrell Mirgan, 42: Burglary of vehicle (four counts).
Jerry Glenn Whitworth, 41: Violation of parole, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substnce, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 35: District court commit/possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Morgan Lyn Spray, 23: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, 2 to 4 ounces, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a dangerous drug, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Joe Dennis Winton, 60: Violation of parole.
Murrell Dempsey Newman, 67: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled/criminal neglect.
Randell Edward Smith, 44: Assault (Class C).
Christopher Scott Arnold, 38: Bail jumping and failure to appear, judgment nisi/theft of property, $50 to $500 (two counts), judgment nisi/motion to adjudicate guilt/driving while license invalid with previous convictions/suspensions.
Sharda LaVette Buford, 35: Theft of property, $20 to $500 by check.
Constable Precinct 3
Howard Lee Williams, 53: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
