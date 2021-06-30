Andrew Russell Spurgeon

Andrew Russell “Rusty” Spurgeon, 57, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A memorial will be held for family and close friends at his family homeplace in Powderly, where his ashes will be released around the fishpond, the place he spent so many hours and occasions with his family and friends.
Rusty was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Hereford, Texas, to Andrew Walker Spurgeon and Patricia Poe Spurgeon.
He attended schools in Amarillo, North Lamar High School, in Paris and Paris Junior College. He was married and divorced twice. He worked at Furr’s Cafeteria in Paris for a few years as a baker, and then went to work for Cooper Propane in 1988 as an A/C HVAC Technician and Mechanic and continued to work there until his death.
Rusty is preceded in death by his father, Andy Spurgeon; all of his grandparents; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his nephew, Taylor Paul Barker.
He is survived by his mother, Pat Killingsworth; his stepfather, Ron Killingsworth; sisters, Wynna Lee “Polly” Teague, Deborah Frigo, Catherine Basinger and husband, Brice and Laurie Ausburn and husband, Jameson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and his son, Jeremy Kelly.
Rusty had a huge heart for animals and left behind several cats, including the Cooper Propane shop cat, “River”.
The family would like to express special thanks to Cooper Propane and Red River Transport and to Rusty’s “extended family” there, for always taking excellent care of him, for being there for him in the good and not-so-good times. Also, very special thanks to Frank Miller for being a second father to him before he passed, and for making sure that Rusty would always have a place at Cooper Propane for as long as he needed it.
