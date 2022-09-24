Christopher Blake Horton, 29, of Detroit, Texas passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Cremation arrangements are being made by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Blake was born in Paris, Texas on June 8, 1993 to his mother, Polly Horton and father, John C. Smith.
He was a carpenter by trade. He loved his family, fishing, skateboarding and riding 4-wheelers.
He is survived by his mother, Polly Horton and fiance´, Byron Fancher; and father, John C. Smith and wife, Angela Smith; siblings, Daniel Smith and fiance´, Betty White, Kayla Owen and wife, Madison Owen, Alyssa Haley and husband, J.R. Haley; and numerous step-brothers and sisters; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
