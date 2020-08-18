Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020
Paris Police Department
Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, failure to display driver’s license and failure to appear, non-traffic.
Andre DejAndre Dejuan White, 47: Criminal trespass.
Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 23: Criminal trespass.
Hireal Shawn Rios, 29: Possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive.
Isaiah O’Neal, 17: Motion to revoke probation.
Jason Daniel Cornelison, 47: Assault causes bodily injury.
Tyler Gage Watson, 19: Motion to adjudicate and evading arrest.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Frankie Alexandra Beard, 21: Prohibited substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and speeding.
Ashton Garrett Lester, 20: Public Intoxication.
River Dean Cole, 25: Driving while intoxicated.
Heather Necole Meeks, 35: Public Intoxication.
Matthew Ryan Wirges, 23: Judgment nisi/Burglary of habitation.
Demetira LaShonda Cooper, 45: Bond surrender: Possession of a controlled subatance, penaltyt gorup 1, 4 to 200 grams, habitiuatl offender.
Kenneth Wayne Rogers, 60: Bond surrendr: Manufacture/dDdelivery pf a cpntrolled substance, penalty grou 2 to 2-A, 4 to 400 grams in a drug free zone, habitual offender.
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Hunter Scott Black, 20: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Parker Ryan Graham, 20: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
