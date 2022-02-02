Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 12th Street NE at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday for speeding. During the investigation, officers smelled what they believed was marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A passenger, a 20-year-old Paris man, was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine and pills that he did not have a prescription to possess. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a pistol magazine. Upon further investigation, officers found two pistols in the vicinity of where the officer initiated the traffic stop. The man was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Reno man jailed on drug charges after wreck
Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun. The 37-year-old Reno man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, and two Municipal Court warrants. He was booked and placed in the city jail.
Police investigating burglary reports
At 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a burglary in the 500 block of 16th Street NE. The complainant reported someone had entered a shed and stole numerous items. The investigation continues.
Paris police responded to the 1500 block of West Kaufman Street at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a home burglary. The complainant reported someone had entered the vacant residence within the last 30 days and stole several appliances. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
