Paris ISD's Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, for an emergency meeting.

The agenda calls for a public forum, followed by discussion and possible action on the district's Covid-19 protocols. 

The district on Monday announced that visitors are temporarily banned from its campuses as local Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly rise. The number of active cases in Lamar County on Wednesday rose to 1,066, up from 415 on Jan. 3. 

Paris ISD also shifted to 50% capacity for all sporting events/facilities for the remainder of the week. District officials will review Covid-19 numbers each week to determine when the shift will end.

“Paris ISD continues to strongly encourage mask-wearing, social distancing when possible and frequent hand washing,” a district statement reads.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

