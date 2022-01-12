Paris ISD's Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. today at Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, for an emergency meeting.
The agenda calls for a public forum, followed by discussion and possible action on the district's Covid-19 protocols.
The district on Monday announced that visitors are temporarily banned from its campuses as local Covid-19 cases continue to rapidly rise. The number of active cases in Lamar County on Wednesday rose to 1,066, up from 415 on Jan. 3.
Paris ISD also shifted to 50% capacity for all sporting events/facilities for the remainder of the week. District officials will review Covid-19 numbers each week to determine when the shift will end.
“Paris ISD continues to strongly encourage mask-wearing, social distancing when possible and frequent hand washing,” a district statement reads.
