Darrel Ray McKnight, 82, of Powderly, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in the Long Cemetery, with David Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home.
His grandsons, Jay McKnight and Cord Sullivan; nephews, Lawrence Ray Coward, Clay McKnight, Clint McKnight, Lance Exum; and great-grandson, Memphis Spangler, will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Hughes, Dub Matlock and Danny Wisely.
Butch was born on Oct. 18, 1939 in Lamar County, a son of Dock and Doil Pierce McKnight.
He was a longtime dairy farmer and house mover and was a graduate of Cunningham High School. He married the former Sonja Fay Exum on Sept. 24, 1965 in Hugo and built 56 years of marriage and lots of loving memories.
Butch is survived by his spouse, Sonja McKnight; children, Bob McKnight and wife, Darla, Doil Tingen and husband, Von and Brad McKnight and wife, Traci; grandchildren, Jessica Thrasher (Andrew), Jerrica Fernandez (Jonathan), Jay McKnight (Lauren), Cord Sullivan (Emily), Shelbi Sanders (Hunter), Kodi McKnight (Dylan) and Tori Sullivan (Josh); step-grandchildren, Tiffany Tingen, Wes Tingen (Brittany), Chad Tingen, Charles Clough (Renee) and Riley Clough (Laura); brother, Randy McKnight and wife, Cheryl; 26 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Paul McKinght; and sisters, Jackie Coward and Vickie Yarbrough.
