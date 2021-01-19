Paul Nichols, 75, of Deport, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Hines and the Rev. David Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery at Deport, with Ronald Nichols, Cody Kelley, Joey Roberson, Matt Nichols, Craig Nichols and Jerry Young serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dub Matlock, Johnny Kelley and Mike Nichols. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Nichols was born on Sept. 15, 1945, in Deport, a son of James A. and Sudy Mae Hunt Nichols.
He retired from Campbell Soup Company after 30 years of employment and he was a devoted Christian of the Pentecostal faith.
He married Betty McCoy on June 6, 1964, in Paris.
Mr. Nichols was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alene Penry; and a great-granddaughter, Karson Paige Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Nichols; children, James Ronald Nichols and wife, Lydia and Connie Young and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Matt Nichols and wife, Trista, Abbie Nichols and husband, Joey, Jessica Kelly and husband, Cody and Kimberly Nichols; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sam Nichols, Aaron Nichols, Thomas Nichols; and a sister, Mary Mantooth.
