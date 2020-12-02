Mr. Kennard Wayne McCulloch, 68, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord on Nov. 27, 2020, at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Fairground Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Joe Liggins officiating.
Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, TX.
Please wear a mask for protection.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.