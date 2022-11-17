Dozens got a look back in time as the Paris Public Library celebrated its 90th anniversary Tuesday.
Friends of the Paris Public Library, a nonprofit group that aids the library, organized the celebration, which included cake and other treats.
Library Director Connie Lawman presented the first ever book given to the library by Emily Lee Culbertson, wife of local capitalist and philanthropist J.J. Culbertson, a 1917 Scofield Reference Bible.
“This book of the life, precepts and teachings of the Great master is presented and dedicated as the first contribution to The Paris Public Library by Emily Lee Culbertson,” she wrote inside the bible on May 31, 1932.
Other artifacts, like the golden shovel used in the groundbreaking ceremony for the library’s extension in 1985 and clips from articles from The Paris Morning News, adorned tables throughout the building.
Area high school students competed in a poetry, art and songwriting contest, with the winners announced during the party.
Chisum High School’s Isabella Theye won first place with her drawing “Esoteric Frey,” Chisum’s Alan Aguinaga took second for his clay sculpture “Persistence” and Chisum’s Adrianna Serrano took third for her design “This Way or That Way.”
Judges based their selections on originality, creativity and content, according to a flyer for the contest.
The library’s origins date back to August 26, 1926, when the Library Association of Paris, Texas, held its first meeting inside the home of T.M. Scott, according to the city website.
The first library opened to the public on Feb. 1, 1927, inside a building on Church Street and contained 685 books with Gertrude Drummond as the librarian.
The Culbertsons donated the plot of land the library presently sits on after the fire of 1916 destroyed their home at 325 S. Main St.
The building, completed in 1932, was financed for $50,000 and designed by Paris architect J. L. Wees.
After a well-publicized bond campaign, voters passed a $975,000 bond issue in 1985, and a matching federal grant enabled the library to renovate the original building and construct a new addition.
The new addition extended the library by over 9,000 square feet and opened to the public in 1987.
