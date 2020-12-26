Lowayne Peek Whittle, of the Manchester Community of Red River County, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Mrs. Whittle was born, May 1, 1945, in Killeen, to Wayne and Cecil Coats Peek. She married M.D. Whittle on Jan. 12, 1980, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2020. A sister, Diantha Peek, also preceded her in death.
Lowayne worked in the business office at Live Oaks Nursing Home in Clarksville and later retired with more than 35 years at the Red River County Clerk’s office. She also was the secretary-treasurer for the Manchester Cemetery Association and a longtime member of Leesville Baptist Church. Lowayne loved her family and enjoyed spending time with M.D. on the Whittle Farm in Manchester.
Survivors include her son, Shawn Bishop and wife, Stephanie, of Paris; two stepsons, Tony Whittle and wife, Lori, of Manchester and Clint Whittle and wife, Sara, of Manchester; stepdaughter, Johnna McNeal and husband, James, of Paris; grandchildren, Savanah Heady and husband, Mathew, of Paris, Scott Bishop of Paris, Ryan Whittle and wife, Brittany, of Austin, Hayden Whittle and fiancé, Taylor McIntosh, of Hillsboro, Marissa Whittle of Paris, Jose Whittle and wife, Liz, of Dallas, Daniel Whittle of Paris, Neicy Thompson and husband, Travis, of Paris, J.D. McNeal and wife, Carolina, of Paris, Natalie McNeal of Paris and Drew McNeal of Paris; and two great-grandchildren, Corben and Greyson.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Manchester Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Ellis officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Savanah Heady, Scott Bishop, Ryan Whittle, Hayden Whittle, Marissa Whittle, Jose Whittle, Daniel Whittle, Neicy Thompson, J.D. McNeal, Nataline McNeal and Drew McNeal.
Covid-19 regulations apply and due to Covid-19, anyone wishing to attend the service and stay in their vehicle may do so by tuning in on FM station 88.7. The station only will be available on the premises of the Manchester Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Lowayne’s name to Manchester Cemetery Association, C/O Lori Whittle, 93 CR 2340, Bagwell, TX 75412.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.