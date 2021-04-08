DEPORT — Deport Elementary School’s pre-kindergarten and kindergarten round-up will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19-23 at the school, 247 Church St. in Deport.
Children entering pre-kindergarten must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1. Services are free to those who qualify. Qualifications include income information, English as a second language or military service.
To attend kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Children in the pre-K program who will attend kindergarten this year will automatically rollover into kindergarten without further action by their parents.
Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, current shot record, Social Security card, proof of income, and proof of residency to register.
