North Lamar ISD voters go to the polls May 1 to decide the fate of a $51.55 million bond election to improve academic facilities, purchase buses, improve technology and athletic facilities and add an addition to the high school for the fine arts program.
Voters may choose a polling place from any of the four convenient locations now through Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Locations are:
· North Lamar ISD Administration Building at 3130 North Main St.
· Direct Volunteer Fire Department at 20317 FM 79 in Sumner.
· Aaron Parker Elementary at 98 CR 44112 in Powderly.
· City Hall of Reno at 160 Blackburn St. in Reno.
