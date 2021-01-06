Timothy Ray Spencer, 62, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the Georgia Cemetery, with Dr. Gary Reed officiating. There will be no formal visitation but visitors may sign the guest book at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Thursday afternoon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1958, in Paris, a son of Willie and Roxie Spencer. He worked for a number of years at Campbell’s Soup Co. and for Turner Pipe Co. He was a long time member of Powderly Church of God.
Most people will remember Tim as loving fast cars. He loved going to the Paris Drag Strip every Friday night to see the races. He also liked to go to the “picture show” as he would call the movie theater. If there was a movie about race cars, he was sure to be there to watch it.
Tim is survived by a daughter, Kalene Spencer, of Kyle, Texas; his dad, Willie D. Spencer; brother, Stanley Spencer and wife, Liz, of Paris; sister, Becky Sanders and husband, Mark, of Paris.; niece, Jessica Martin and husband, Trevor, of Paris, Texas; nephew, Dylan Spencer and wife, Sarah; and great nephew, Hosea, of Paris, Texas.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah Spencer; his mother, Roxie Spencer; and grandparents, Ray and Dempsey Spann and Jeff and Bonnie Spencer.
