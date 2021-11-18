Loyd Eugene Titsworth

Loyd Eugene “Gene” Titsworth, 75, of Blossom, passed away on Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021, at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
A gathering of family and friends is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Gene, the son of Lloyd Titsworth and Faye Fairless Titsworth, was born on Jan. 18, 1946, in Moon, Oklahoma.
He was known as the king of chicken fighting. Gene was an avid outdoorsman and loved deer hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed watching the Texas/OU game and the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Donnie Ray “Skooter” Larkin; and siblings, Orlando Gill, Rose Lee Tollison, Claire Fay Gibson and Robert Titsworth.
Survivors include his wife, Ella Sanders Titsworth, whom he married in 1966, building 55 years of family and memories; four children, Marlo Scott and husband, Michael, Candy Larkin and husband, Donnie, Kare Sloan and Cassidy Eugene Titsworth; grandchildren, Chad Larkin and wife, Meagan, Jacob Larkin, Mallory Rose Scott, Courtney Holladay, Alivia Sloan and Savannah Sloan; great-grandsons, Kensler Larkin, Keaton Larkin and Nixon William Larkin; a sister, Charlene Gibson and husband, Harless; and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Robbie Johnson, along with a host of friends.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.