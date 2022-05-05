College baseball teams from throughout Region XIV will descend on Paris this weekend, all looking to win the North Regional title against the conference champion Paris Junior College Dragons.
Play starts Friday at 11 a.m. as No. 1 PJC takes on No. 4 Galveston College, and Game 2 at 3 p.m. will have No. 2 Alvin Community College play No. 3 Panola College.
Saturday and Sunday games are also at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with an “if necessary” game scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9.
Tournament passes for access to the entire weekend are $25 and single game tickets are $10 each; children 12 and under are free. Passes and tickets are available for preorder via credit card from the PJC Business Office at 903-782-0232 until 9 a.m. on Friday, May 6. After that, passes and tickets may be purchased by check or cash only beginning an hour before each game starts. The complex will be cleared between each game.
Tournament t-shirts may be purchased during the games by cash or check only for $20 each.
The teams will play in a double-elimination tournament, with the champion going on to face the winner of the south regional in a super-regional tournament, PJC coach Clay Cox said.
PJC earned the top seed by clinching their conference over this past weekend with two wins against Panola.
“It feels amazing,” Cox said. “The guys just stayed focused. We knew we had to win both but didn’t look too far ahead. Our mindset was just to win the game in front of us, the inning in front of us (and) the at-bat in front of us. … We knew that if there was an out left, we still had a chance. We came together and got it done.”
Winning the conference for the first time in nearly a decade is a sign of growth for the program, Cox said.
“For so long, the conference title ran through Navarro and the program they’d built up over there, but we’re challenging that,” he said. “This is huge for the program. … We were 39-15 this year, which I think is a program record for wins. And we’ve won 70% of our games since the start of 2020. We’re building this program up and it’s exciting to see.”
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
