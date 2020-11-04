Paris police responded to the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a fraud. The clerk said someone in the drive-thru attempted to pay for merchandise with a fake $100 bill. The suspect drove off before the police arrived and was not located. The incident is under investigation.
Police also spoke with a complainant of a fraud at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that a known person had possibly forged the signature of her deceased son onto the back of the title of their son’s vehicle and sold the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
Police look into home burglary
Police responded to a home burglary in the 900 block of 28th Street SE at 9:26 p.m Tuesday. The complainant reported they had been away from the residence for over 24 hours and upon returning, found that the back door had been forced open. The only thing found missing was a lock box from a closet. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday.
