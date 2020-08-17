Murry Gene Gessman, 81, of Reno, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Heritage House of Paris.
The family will schedule memorial services at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Gessman, the son of Saint Elmo Gessman and Emma Margaret Pollard Gessman, was born on Jan. 24, 1939, in Missouri.
Murry worked as a bus driver for Continental Trailways for a number of years before beginning a career with the Texas Highway Department. In later years he was a truck driver. He had a kind heart and was a lover of dogs.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 4210 Choctaw Lane, Paris, TX 75460.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Cheri Lynn Gessman and Terry Gessman; and two siblings, Ronald Gessman and Rodger Gessman.
Survivors include his wife, Elwanda Allen Gessman, whom he married on Sept. 17, 1974, building 45 years of memories; four children, Damon Gessman and wife, Deidra, of Winnsboro, Donna Cockrum and husband, Rickey, of Powderly, Gregory Gessman and wife, Amanda, of San Antonio and Cindi Hicks and husband, Buck, of Greenville; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three siblings, Gayle, Eldon and Ricky; along with several nieces and nephews, including a very special nephew, Kenny Gessman and wife, Debbie.
