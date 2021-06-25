David Farney Harmon, age 74, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Stillhouse Nursing Center in Paris.
David was born on Feb., 17, 1947, in Hollis, Oklahoma, to John Farney and Mary Harmon.
His parents; and brother, Bob Harmon, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2020, In Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with pastor Rick Austin officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton Creek Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Russell Harmon, of Paris; his son, Michael David Harmon, of Long Grove, Oklahoma; his daughter, Amanda Machelle Rhodes and husband, John, of Bay Town; six grandchildren, Kalie Davidson, Conner Burge and husband, Trever, Kyle Bumpass, Grant Harmon, Maddie Rhodes and Colton Rhodes; and two great-grandchildren, Kayson and Brynlee.
Online condolences may be made to the Harmon family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
