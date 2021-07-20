JULY 17 to JULY 20
Paris Police Department
Damaris Nacole Johnson, 39: Possession of marijuana.
Justin Ellis Sessums, 31: Violation of parole.
Clark Edward Moore III, 31: Terroristic threat of a family/household member.
Robert James Anderson, 38: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
