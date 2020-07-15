Texas Department of Transportation officials announced a major lane shift for westbound traffic on Highway 82 in Fannin County has been delayed from Friday to July 22, weather permitting.
Westbound traffic traveling on Highway 82 near Honey Grove at the Fannin-Lamar County line will be directed onto the newly constructed lanes for about 10 miles. Meanwhile, eastbound traffic on Highway 82 will remain on the existing roadway, officials said.
Drivers who travel frequently in this area, and those who desire to cross from the north, are advised that all driveways, county roads and FM roads will include a full stop at their intersection with Highway 82. After the stop, traffic can cross to the median.
The contractor, Austin Bridge & Road Services LP, will place stop signs at these locations before the traffic switch occurs, and will place message boards along some roads to alert drivers to the new stop signs.
This construction project in Fannin County will expand Highway 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with a depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to about six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said.
Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.