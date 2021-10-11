Daniel Lloyd Gambill, 62, of Quitman, Texas, ran into the arms of his savior on Oct. 6, 2021 at Lake Quitman, Texas.
He was born on July 18, 1959 in Dallas to Glen and Sarah Bills Gambill. He married Teresa Ballard on Feb. 2, 1986 at First Baptist Church of Quitman.
Those who know Danny understand his deep love for traveling, fishing, the outdoors and the Great State of Texas.
He graduated from Paris High School in 1977 and attended Paris Junior College and North Texas State University. Danny was Scout Master of Boy Scout Troop 36. He worked for Delta Airlines, Ozarka Waters and Quitman ISD.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Teresa Ballard Gambill; father, Lloyd Glen, of Paris; sister, Gail Gambill King (Jeff), of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Chrysta Ashlee Lingo (Justin), of Quitman; son, Daniel Glen-Lawson Gambill (Katie), of Heath; nieces, Katherine King, of Washington, DC. and Kendall King, of Breckenridge, Colorado; grandsons, Gabriel James-Glen and Grant Thomas Gambill, of Heath; Cade Jackson Lingo and granddaughter, Addison Lee Lingo, of Quitman; and soon to be granddaughter, Margret Hart Gambill.
Danny was reunited in Heaven with his mother, Sarah Lee Bills Gambill "Mom-mom"; his maternal grandparents, Daniel A and Mattie Katherine Bills; paternal grandparents, Lloyd Ezekiel and Jimmie Frances Gambill.
The service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Quitman with Mike Midkiff officiating; interment will be at Quitman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday evening at Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home. The family would like for all attending to wear blue or fishing shirts.
The honorary pallbearers will be the Brothers of Kappa Sigma Fraternity of North Texas State University, the Delta Boys and the Quitman ISD Maintenance Crew. The pallbearers will be Daniel Kampfer, Rob Harty, David Briggs, Michael Lawson, Steven Schoon, Randall Steelman, Chris Williams and Mike Terrell.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses of UT Southwest 11th Floor-Blue, Reflections Hospice and specifically Jessica Peek, Angels on Earth.
Donations in memory of Danny may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, Quitman High School Fishing Team and Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
