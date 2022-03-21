Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Eastgate Drive at 3:55 p.m. Friday. It was reported that a 37-year-old female had been choked during an argument. The 30-year-old suspect was not at the scene at that time, but later returned and was arrested. The Paris man was charged with assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police levy assault, drug charges on man
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Grand Avenue at 5:07 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a 24-year-old Paris man had threatened a woman with a large knife. He was found on the property with the knife and placed under arrest. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in retaliation. He was also found to be in possession of suspected cocaine and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram. He was also found to have numerous outstanding warrants. He was booked and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Security check ends with drug charges
While performing a security check in the 500 block of Bonham Street at 8:39 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw a 34-year-old Paris man on the property. The property is supposed to be vacant. He was detained and found to be in possession of a suspected methamphetamine pipe that had a usable amount of suspected methamphetamine inside it. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was found to also have outstanding Municipal Court warrants. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating after orbeez shot at car
At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Paris police met with the three juvenile complainants of an aggravated assault, where they reported someone had shot their vehicle with an orbeez gun. They explained that an orbeez gun is similar to a paintball gun. They reported that while at the civic center basketball courts, several men had pointed the guns at them. They left the immediate area and noticed later that the men were attempting to block them from leaving the civic center. The juveniles drove past the men and the men started following them in a white SUV-type vehicle, police were told. A Hispanic man then shot at and broke the back window of the complainant’s vehicle. No one was injured in the incident and the investigation continues.
Bogata man facing multiple drug charges
Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of 13th Street SE, where the driver of a black Suburban was waving a gun. Officers found a black Suburban in the 400 block of 14th Street SE and stopped the vehicle in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street for displaying an expired registration. The driver, a 33-year-old Bogata man, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and other pills that he did not have a prescription for. After he was arrested and placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, he slid his hand out of the handcuffs and removed more suspected narcotics from his boot and destroyed them, police said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram (methamphetamine), tampering with evidence, resisting arrest (by removing the handcuffs), and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs. He was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 232 calls for service and arrested six people through the weekend.
