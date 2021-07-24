Dr. Jim Miles passed away at his residence on July 23, 2021, at the age of 92. He was an endearing “Dad” to his four children, “Poppa” to his 11 grandchildren, “Pop” to his ten (soon to be eleven) great-grandchildren and brother. He will fondly be remembered for his devout Christian faith, his loyalty and dedication to family, his wise counsel and his love of the outdoors.
Jim was born in Paris, Texas, to James Aulich Miles and Thora Becker Miles on Dec. 31, 1928. With the exception of his college years at Baylor University and Baylor Dental School and his service in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, Jim lived his entire life in Paris. On Feb. 2, 1952, he married Patsy Jo Thomas at the naval base in San Diego. Jim and Pat returned to Paris, where he established a dental practice of 50 years. Dr. Miles was president of the First District Dental Society of the Texas Dental Association. He loved his dental profession and his many faithful patients.
Jim enjoyed serving the Paris community. He spent many years on the Paris ISD School Board, serving as president of the board for several years. He was a longtime member of the Paris Rotary Club, serving in various capacities and a lifetime member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he served on numerous committees.
After 65 years of marriage, Pat preceded him in death in 2017.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. John Miles, and his wife, Delores; his children (and spouses) Cyndee Miles Casey (Rick) of Idabel, Oklahoma, Jan Miles Cobb (Wade) of Nacogdoches, Texas, Bo Miles (Beth) of College Station, Texas, and Kelly Miles (Tami) of Paris, Texas; his grandchildren Ashton Casey (Jessica), Trevor Casey, Dr. Chandy Randall (Jonathan), Jamie Carter (Andrew), Drew Dowler (Justa), Bret Dowler (Amber), Patrick Miles (Stacy), Noah Miles, Luke Miles, Blake Miles and Christi Miles; and his 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 6 p.m., with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
