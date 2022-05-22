Carrie Pearl Cole left this life for one of eternal rest on May 17 at the age of 86.
Carrie was born in 1935 in Lanes Chapel, Texas, the second of four sisters.
As a young girl she excelled in drawing, singing, horseback riding and playing piano, and was quite the athlete on the hardwoods of Dimple High School.
In 1952, at a local café, a teenaged Carrie encountered a young soldier with a transistor radio listening to “Kaw-Liga” by Hank Williams. Over the course of the next seven decades, the two would build a life and a legacy together, and “Kaw-Liga” would forever be their good luck song.
Drawing, painting, singing and playing the piano were always a part of her life, and she passed pieces of this along to each of her children in different ways.
She was a lifelong member of New Haven Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Carrie could rival anyone’s fried chicken and homemade ice cream at church picnics.
Carrie was preceded in passing by her parents, William and Iva Prewitt; two sisters, Marnell and Iva Mae; and two of her six children, Jimmy and Del.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, W.C. Cole; children, Clay Cole and wife, Joan, Kelly Cole and wife, Lela, Chance Cole and wife, Leigh and Dani Allen and husband, Chanse; and her younger sister, Biddie Whitley.
Carrie may best be remembered as a devoted and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at New Haven Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Williams and the Rev. James Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in New Haven Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held one hour before service time at New Haven Missionary Baptist Church.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.