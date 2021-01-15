Barbara Jean Johnson, 72, of Paris, Texas passed away on Jan. 12, 2021.
Barbara was born in Windom, Minnesota, to Raymond and Viola Flatebo Schmidt on Aug. 18, 1948.
Beloved wife, of Dean for 47 years and mother to Darryl (Donna) Maras and Brent (Ashley) Johnson. Treasured “Grandma Purple” to Hailey, Peyton and Rich Maras and Jack and Georgia Johnson. Dear sister to Cheryl (Les) Knutson, Connie (Jeff) Balster, David (Sharon) Schmidt, and the late Ronnie and Dawn Schmidt and Jeanette Dillinger.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.