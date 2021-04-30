Michael Gene Durham, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his residence.
Michael, the son of Jesse W. and Margie H. Hoover Durham was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Paris, Texas.
Michael graduated from Paris High School. He was an accomplished jeweler, learning his craft at PJC’s Texas Institute of Jewelry. He owned and operated Fashion Jewelry in Clarksville for over 20 years. He was known for his beautiful jewelry and excellent craftsmanship. Michael was an avid fisherman and loved spending time outdoors with friends and family.
His parents preceded him in death.
Michael is survived by his sons, Matthew Durham and wife, Michelle, of Clarksville, Steve Hudson and wife, Stephanie Hanks-Wynne, of Canton; and his daughter, Allison Shumate; his wife, Suzanne Durham, of Bogata; his sister, Janice Jackson and husband, Denny, of Midlothian; numerous grandchildren, including Michael and Maylen Durham, Abbey Hudson, Alec Hudson, Ava Hudson, Adam Hudson, Anna Hudson, Andie Hudson, Abel Hudson and Aiden Hudson; along with a niece, nephew and countless friends.
Cremation services were under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Saturday May 8 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery where his ashes will be buried alongside his parents. Pastor Mike Black will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, Texas.
