Abi Shelby has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Though it came in a losing effort, Shelby made sure she left everything on the court in her final basketball game. She dominated on both sides of the ball for her Lady Eagles, scoring 21 points, including all 13 of her team’s third-quarter points. Defensively, she was a beast on the glass, grabbing 18 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.