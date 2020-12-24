AUSTIN — Start the new year in nature with a First Day Hike at a Texas State Park. This New Year’s Day, walk, bike or paddle your way into 2021 on a First Day Hike at 89 Texas State Parks.
First Day Hikes at Texas’ state parks and natural areas aim to help visitors commit to their New Year’s resolutions to get healthy.
Last year, 5,242 visitors ushered in 2020 by hiking, biking and riding a total of 9,564 miles statewide. Find a list of this year’s First Day Hikes on the TPWD calendar page.
To help with social distancing, many hikes will be self-guided while guided hikes may limit the number of participants.
“If nothing else, 2020 has shown us the value of getting outdoors,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Personally, I am looking forward to saying goodbye to 2020, having some black-eyed peas and starting out the new year with a First Day Hike. Spending time outdoors is a great way to connect with friends and family in a healthy way. While we must still recreate responsibly, I hope that everyone will join us in ushering in 2021 with a First Day Hike at your favorite state park.”
Trails at Texas State Parks range in length and difficulty levels across the state. Some short, easy trails are perfect for family-friendly scenic strolls, while others are more strenuous for experienced hikers. Trail maps for all Texas State Parks can be found on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) website and individual park webpages.
Anyone planning a trip to a Texas State Park should keep in mind that parks are operating at a limited capacity. Reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended since some parks are expected to reach their capacity limit. Reserve day passes online through the TPWD reservation website or by calling (512) 389-8900.
We encourage our visitors to practice responsible recreation and follow posted rules including wearing a mask when inside buildings or when social distancing may not be possible. Local and statewide limitations and restrictions apply and can change rapidly, so we recommend checking social media or calling the park directly for updates before traveling.
Solis lauded as Texas Wildlife Officer of the Year
Aransas County game warden Justin Solis was named the 2020 Texas Wildlife Officer of the Year by the Shikar-Safari Club International. This marks the 41st year this award has been presented to a Texas Game Warden.
Solis was a graduate of the 58th Game Warden cadet class in 2013 and began his career as Texas Game Warden in Webb County. In 2016, he transferred to his hometown of Rockport in Aransas County.
Solis’ dedication to his community is evident during the yearly kid fish event that he has organized, planned and led for the last three years. The event, called “Go for fish, not drugs”, is held annually during Free Fishing Day and allows kids and parents to enjoy the outdoors and learn about fishing laws, boating safety and fish identification.
Solis has also partnered with Flatsworthy, a local conservation chapter, to help design a watercraft that would allow increased patrols to far reaches of the bays in Aransas County while conserving sensitive bay bottom habitat. Solis’ invaluable feedback led to the creation of a “flats” boat that was donated to TPWD and has been instrumental during recent conservation and water-safety patrols.
Solis is a member of the Law Enforcement Region 8 Fisheries Team that is dedicated to the enforcement of fisheries laws via coordinated patrols in areas of high commercial activity. As a member of the fisheries team, Solis routinely travels to areas outside his assigned county where he ensures the importation of aquatic products follow the regulations set forth by the department.
