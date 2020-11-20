Gracealee Henry, 87, of Powderly, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors. No services are scheduled.
Gracealee was born on Aug. 11, 1933, in Henryetta, Oklahoma, to Abner and Adeline Donathan Shaffer.
On Feb. 22, 1958, she married Joe Henry and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.
She was a great cook, loved to read and an avid shopper. She was very “crafty” and enjoyed volunteer work. Gracealee’s favorite quote was “Not every day is good, but there is good in every day”.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; daughter, Connie Baird and husband, Derek; son, Mike Henry and wife, Tammy; granddaughters, Candace Jones, Jordan Del Hierro, Morgan Henry and Heather Easterling; grandson, Jonathan Walters; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Gracealee, Collins and Rileigh; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in Gracealee’s memory to the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., Paris, TX 75460, where she volunteered at one time, or the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., Paris, TX 75460 or donate online downtownfoodpantry.org.
An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.
