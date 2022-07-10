RENO - The city council plans to hold a public hearing concerning updating current building codes including Building Code, Residential Codes for One-Two Family Dwellings, plumbing code, mechanical code, fire code, fuel code and the electric code when members meet at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 160 Blackburn Street.
After the hearing, the council plans a vote on either adopting or not adopting the coding changes.
The council is scheduled to hear an update from Mike Tibbets of Hayter Engineering regarding the Standpipe project as well as a presentation from Derald Bulls regarding the Poverty Task Force, and a proposed ordinance by Texas Appleseed and the East Texas Human Needs Network.
The council is also set to hear bids to construct covered parking behind City Hall and to repair AC unit in council chambers.
Other items on the agenda include an update and discussion of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Grant Project, purchasing new Tahoe for the police department, and a litigation claim No. LB 167723 David Jernigan v City of Reno as well as other items.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.