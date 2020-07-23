New Light Baptist Church of Ambia will hold an appreciation service honoring its church secretary, Patricia Mims, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1103 E. Tudor St. in Paris.
The event is sponsored by the church pastor, Danny C. Dinkens. speaker is Richard Sneed of DeSoto, Texas.
Call 903-669-5916 for more information.
