Sandra Lea Watts, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence.
Sandra was born on Dec. 7, 1944, in DeQueen, Arkansas to Herman and Nellie Kate Ward Davis.
She and her husband, Myron were owners of the Food Basket Grocery Store in Clarksville for over 36 years. Sandra attended the First Baptist Church.
Graveside services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Gossett officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Myron Watts, of Clarksville; daughters, Lisa Watts, of Clarksville and Jennifer Watts, of Oviedo, Florida; and a sister, Lynda Burford and husband, John, of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.