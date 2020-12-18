On Thursday, Paris police detectives made a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Walker Street and identified the driver as Zachary Roth and the passenger as Robert Horton.
Detectives said Roth had suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Roth was arrested and Horton was found to have two outstanding warrants and was arrested. Both were taken to jail. Roth was charged with Possession of a controlled substance. Horton had warrants for Parole violation and theft of property with previous convictions.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 129 calls for service and arrested three people Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.