OCT. 3 to OCT. 6
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 3
6:40 to 6:56 p.m., 803 8th St. NE.
Oct. 4
10:01 to 10:10 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
Oct. 5
5:43 to 5:55 a.m., 1432 26th St. NE.
4:29 to 5:09 p.m., 925 Clarksville St.
First Responder
Oct. 2
3 to 3:13 p.m., 351 26th St. NE.
3:01 to 3:02 p.m., 351 26th St. NE.
5:25 to 5:43 p.m., 1018 16th St. NE.
7:55 to 8:38 p.m., 1800 NE Loop 286.
Oct. 3
1:29 to 1:44 a.m., 109 19th St. NW.
11:19 to 11:51 a.m., 2850 41st St. SE.
2:55 to 3:12 p.m., 648 Tudor St.
7:23 to 7:36 p.m., 643 3rd St. NE.
Oct. 4
2:06 to 2:37 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drive.
3:13 to 3:21 p.m., 650 26th St. NE.
4:51 to 5:11 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
Oct. 5
9:19 to 9:41 p.m., 2400 Clarksville st.
Oct. 6
2:59 to 3:02 a.m., 595 Laurel Lane.
Vehicle Crash
w/ Injury
Oct. 2
11:20 a.m. to 12:07 p.m., 1010 Clement Road.
12:29 to 12:34 p.m., 2601 Lamar Ave.
4:47 to 5:17 p.m., 2400 Lamar Ave.
Oct. 3
11:22 to 11:55 a.m., 2835 NE Loop 286.
Rescue Person
Oct. 3
9:51 to 9:55 a.m., FM 1699/CR 3253.
Public Service
Oct. 3
10:08 10:18 a.m., 2449 Simpson St.
10:23 to 10:52 a.m., 541 4th St. SW.
6:02 to 6:27 p.m., 2315 N. Main St.
Oct. 5
10:04 to 10:24 p.m., 517 BTW/PHA.
Oct. 6
4 to 4:18 a.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
Out of Service
Oct. 5
2:59 to 4:14 p.m., Station 3.
