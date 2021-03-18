Paris Police Department
Donetta Annette Robinson, 39: Assault causing bodily injury.
Carl Bradley Bolton, 48: Motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kemonte Cantrell Gordon, 37: Theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, motion to revoke, theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction.
Jerry Dylan Cartwright, 22: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a building.
Sonya Lynn Wlodarczak, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Rebecca LeeAnn Hill, 51: Order resetting bond/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Donald Lee Adams, 70: Failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Terri Ann Walker, 41: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Reno Police Department
Kristin DeLynn Rosson, 35: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Texas Parks and Wildlife
Brandi Lynn Rector, 35: Hunting provisions violation.
