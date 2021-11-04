One of the best parts of my job is to help our park rangers find a new position through a promotion. Even though this is usually bittersweet, as it was in this case, our longtime office manager, Kimberly Swaim, was promoted to our regional office because of excellent service, resulting in big hiking boots to fill.
We were very fortunate to have found an excellent candidate to take over this important administrative position. I am happy to announce that Amanda Dias is our new office manager for Cooper Lake State Park-South Sulphur Unit. She brings over 15 years of administrative, operational and technical experience stemming from work in sales, education and the medical field.
Amanda has experience working in several fast-paced medical clinics, as well as operating a drive-thru Covid-19 clinic. She joins us from Fort Hood. Her husband, Ramon Dias, who is also a park ranger at Cooper Lake State Park, retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service and was hired at the park in 2019. They have two adult children: Jeramiah, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, and Alexa, who resides in Dallas.
Amanda will oversee headquarter operations including assisting in the development and implementation of park policies and procedures, managing and overseeing the administration of programs and practices at the park, maintaining accounts payable and receivables, monthly billing and budgeting.
Her family’s interests are agribusiness, investing, self-improvement, and helping and mentoring others to be their best. She also enjoys reading and taking continuing education courses. Amanda plans on graduating from Excelsior College in 2022. Spending time with family and friends is important to her as she values those close relationships.
Stop by and meet our new office manager during your next adventure at Cooper Lake State Park.
Steve Killian is the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, 1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482.
