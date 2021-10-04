Callie Lee Sherwood Thomas, 92, of Paris, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 2, 2021, the day of her Wedding Anniversary.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at the Evergreen Open Air Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating.
Pallbearers will be Chad Wolf, Jason Duerksen, Will Robertson, Dakota Henderson and Dustin Martin.
There will not be a formal visitation. Services are under the direction of the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Callie Lee was born on Aug. 19, 1929 in the Georgia Community to Calvin and Voisy Gray Sherwood.
She married Daniel E. Thomas on Oct. 2, 1948. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2000. They were married 51 years and three months.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Maria Copening and Mattie Mae Walker; and a brother, Rudolph Sherwood; and a niece, Janice Sherwood.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by, daughters, Judy Espy and husband, Johnny Mack Espy and Lawanda Gayle Easter Thomas; grandchildren, Stormi Gayle Wolf and husband, Chad, Angie Lockwood, Dakota Ray Henderson, Kellie Rana Martin and husband, Kyle and Clinton Dale Espy; great-grandchildren, Will Keelie and Madison Robertson, Tommy Amanda and Jenny Lockwood, Dustin Martin, Bailey Nicole, Ethan Shayne and Aubri Belinda Espy; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was 92 years old and wanted to live to be 100 like her mother, Voisy, who was 99 when she passed away. But I guess God thought it was time for her to come home and rest from all her pain. She will be missed and was loved by all who knew her.
Thanks to the Nurses at Heritage House where she was staying, for taking care of her and Ginger Sherwood Farley who kept her looking beautiful and for helping us take care of her.
The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is auditing November 2020 elections in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties, a move that came hours after former President Donald Trump asked for an election audit bill to be added to a special legislative session agenda. Officials at the county, state and federal levels all say there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas. Do you believe the audit is necessary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.