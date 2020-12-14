A funeral service will be held for Dorothy Jean Ray, 89, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Eubank Funeral Home, with Bro. Mark Moore and Sandra Winn officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at The Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas.
Dorothy went to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2020, in Edgewood, Texas.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1931, in Byers, Texas.
Her younger years were spent growing up on a farm. Later the family moved to Paris.
On Oct. 30, 1947, Dorothy married her true love, Paul E. Ray. They had four children and raised them in Garland, Texas. In addition to being a truly great mom and wife, Dorothy worked at Sears.
After retiring from Sears, Dorothy and Paul moved to their farm in Novice, Texas. While in Novice, Dorothy was a member of the Novice Baptist Church, the owner of Act II clothing store, and postmaster of Reno, Texas. In 2004, she moved to Canton, Texas, to be closer to her family and became a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Dorothy loved the outdoors and could grow anything. She was an avid reader and sports fan, who loved cheering her children and grandchildren on. Traveling and vacationing with family and friends were also a passion of hers.
Dorothy loved the Lord, her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Kathryn and Lloyd Tucker; beloved husband, Paul E. Ray; son, Billy Joe Kerby; daughter, Sharon Trussell; brothers, Bill Kerby and Bob Kerby; brother in-law, Robert Winn.
Survivors of Dorothy are son, Michael Ray; son and daughter in-law, Stephen and Monica Ray; son in-law, Kenneth Trussell; grandchildren, Shelley Thomas, Christopher Trussell and wife, Rebekah, Austen Ray, Cameron Kirchoff and wife, Jenny, Ami Allen and husband, Sean, Aaron Ray, Joey Kerby; great-grandchildren, Preston, Tori, Kimber, Kenley, Brooke, Morgan, Reagan, Lindley, Aiden, Asher, Amelia and Chase; sister, Sandra Winn; sister in-laws, Doris Kerby, Shirley Carroll and husband, Don; brother in-law, Gene Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
