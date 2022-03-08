Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 1300 block of South Main Street at 9:07 a.m. Monday. The business manager reported that someone had been stealing from the business since December. The manager placed cameras inside the business. The camera captured an image of a known person who climbed through an opening in a wall and stole a set of tools and some copper wiring. The investigation continues.
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1100 block of 5th Street SE at 8:37 p.m. Monday. The complainant reported that someone had broken a bedroom window to gain entry. They reported the only thing that they could find missing was a bottle of prescription medication. The investigation continues.
At 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a burglar alarm in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers saw that someone had broken out the glass of the two front doors. The officer did not find anyone inside the store. Store surveillance cameras captured two men breaking the glass and entering the store. The two then stole numerous vape pens. The incident is under investigation.
Woman jailed on probation revocation warrant
At 1:13 p.m. Monday, a 57-year-old Paris woman was arrested at the Lamar County Adult Probation Office on a motion to revoke probation warrant. She is on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
