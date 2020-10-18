OCT. 15 to OCT. 16
Paris Police Department
Jessica Marie Briggle, 31: Order resetting bond/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Ronald Joseph Monton, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Donald Gene Berry, 62: Driving while intoxicated.
Brandon Eugene Cary, 39: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Katie Dean Mueller, 37: Violation of parole.
Justin Eugene Maroney, 28: Speeding.
Devolh Dwayne Scales, 41: Bench warrant/assault family/household member with previous conviction, bench warrant/assault with intent to recklessly impede breathing/circulation of a family member with previous conviction.
Raul Vega Saavedra, 46: Judgment nisi/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
John David McCool, 53: District court commit/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bobby Lee Milligan, 40: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ferrico Cortez Burns, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
