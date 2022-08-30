Dozens of antique and classic automobiles made their way to Paris as part of the 54th Annual Bug Tussle Trek to prove once again that old vehicles can survive the heat.
Members of the Antique Automobile Club's Texas Region celebrated their yearly joyride from Farmersville to Paris with several stops along the way, including the Fannin County Courthouse in Bonham and Bug Tussle, Texas before making their final stop at Heritage Hall for a banquet Saturday.
Wagon Master Charles Gambulos, of McKinney, said the annual trek started after Dallas businessmen decided to take their cars and trucks to Bug Tussle, an unincorporated community near Bonham.
"The story goes that he opened a Farmer's Almanac, looked for the hottest day of the year, and picked that date to take everybody to Bug Tussle, Tex, when the general store and everything was still open to get an RC and a moon pie," Gambulos said. "And it just stuck."
Wagon Mistress Nichole Gambulos said the trek had become a multi-generational event.
"We have people that have been coming for 30 and 40 years on this trek. It's crazy," she said. "The oldest driver this year is 90, and the youngest driver is 17, so it's a pretty good mix."
This year, the oldest car on the route was an unrestored 1931 Chevrolet Special Sedan driven by Holly Roper of Plano. The newest vehicle was a 1996 Ford F-350 driven by Ed Rock of Dallas, Gambulos said.
For one trekker, the approximately 80-mile trip beats a standard car show.
"I don't like sitting in a parking lot for six hours showing a car. I want to see cars going down the road," said Brent Curling, who drove a 1961 Metropolitan during the Northeast Texas excursion. "We want to see all these people from here to Dallas waving at us from their front porch."
