Dozens of antique and classic automobiles made their way to Paris as part of the 54th Annual Bug Tussle Trek to prove once again that old vehicles can survive the heat.

Members of the Antique Automobile Club's Texas Region celebrated their yearly joyride from Farmersville to Paris with several stops along the way, including the Fannin County Courthouse in Bonham and Bug Tussle, Texas before making their final stop at Heritage Hall for a banquet Saturday.

