North Texas is expected to be generally rain free, however, daily rain chances exist for Central and East Texas through much of next week. A Tropical Storm is forecast to develop over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and stall out near the LA/MS border early next week. It should stay well east of us, but increased rain chances are expected across the entire region in the latter parts of next week.
Near seasonal temperatures will make their return for the weekend as we see highs in the mid- to upper 80 despite cooler, drier north northwest breezes. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 85 while tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 68. 

Sunday will live up to its name with sunny skies and high near 88 degrees. Expect more than a breeze Sunday as gusts from the north northeast are expected to reach 20 mph. The night will see the return of some clouds with a low around 66. 

Have a great weekend!

