Good morning, Red River Valley!
Near seasonal temperatures will make their return for the weekend as we see highs in the mid- to upper 80 despite cooler, drier north northwest breezes. Today will be partly sunny with a high near 85 while tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 68.
Sunday will live up to its name with sunny skies and high near 88 degrees. Expect more than a breeze Sunday as gusts from the north northeast are expected to reach 20 mph. The night will see the return of some clouds with a low around 66.
Have a great weekend!
