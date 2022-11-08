Levina “Sue” King, 87, of Paris, passed away peacefully at her home while in the loving arms of her family, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Miller officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Sue, the daughter of James Nathan Barnes and Emma Rook Barnes, was born on July 23, 1935, in Lamar County. Her siblings were James, Bo, Judd, Bobby and Mary Fay.
Her teaching career at Delmar/Chisum ISD spanned 31 years. Sue loved the kids and loved to drive the bus. She always believed in having fun no matter what she was doing.
She married Scott F. King on July 23, 1955, and built a lifetime of memories with him making every step he did on the farm raising cattle. Scott was the best birthday present she ever received. They were married 62 years before he preceded her in death in Dec. of 2017.
She had one son, the light of her life, James Ed, who was born on Oct. 19, 1961. Another light of her world was her only grandchild, Jeffrey Scott King, whom she adored. That’s when she became “grandmommy”.
Survivors include her son, Ed King and wife, Tammy; and grandson, Jeff King; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of beloved friends.
Sue was proudly known as an Eastern Star and a member of the Midway Christian Church.
Casket bearers will be Jeff King, Benny Fields, Dick Poteet, Mickey Barnes, Robin Barnes and Gary King. Honorary bearers will be Wylie Miller, Andrew Naron and Bradley Davis.
The family would like to express appreciation to her caregivers, Cynthia Pilkington, Carol Jones, Karen Harper, Cathy Burns, Brittany Woodall, Shawna Marion and Deborah Cole for the compassionate care given to their “grandmommy”. Appreciation is also expressed to Platinum Hospice, Lisa Martin, Rachel Wood, Jennifer Blair and Rylie Sims for the exceptional care given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Midway Christian Church, the Midway Volunteer Fire Department, or the Chisum Library Book Memorial Fund.
