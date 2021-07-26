Joshua Manny Moore

Joshua “JPoo” Manny Moore, 35, of Reno, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Private viewing and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Oct. 7, 1985, to Miranda and Tony Moore.
He married Crystal Moore on April 8, 2021 here in Lamar County.
He enjoyed and loved making people laugh, his family and collecting Batman memorabilia. He also loved the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys. In his spare time he would listen to his favorite music, play Madden and Parcheesi. At the end of the day, he touched many hearts and will be forever missed.
Joshua is preceded in death by his father, Tony Moore; uncle, Skipper Boone; grandmother, Linda Wettermann; grandfather, Elvin Dominque Sr.; cousins, Joseph Roper and Matthew Hillman.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Moore; children, Faythe Moore, April Dickens, Alicia Dickens and Daniel Dickens; mother, Miranda Kelley; sister, Vanessa Sarluca and husband, Perry Sarluca; brothers, Jasson Kelley and wife, Angela and Christopher Kelley and wife, Michelle. He is also survived by 48 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send gifts and/or donations to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
